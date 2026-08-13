Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Secures seventh win

Lauer (7-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Lauer was pummeled for six runs over four innings against the Cubs in his last start, but he bounced back with his third quality start in five outings since the beginning of July. The left-hander was able to contain the damage to the early frames, giving up one run in both the second and third innings before settling down in this 112-pitch (73 strikes) outing. For the year, Lauer has a 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 63:31 K:BB over 98.1 innings through 19 games (16 starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. Just with the Dodgers, he's maintained a 3.48 ERA over 62 innings. His next start is projected to be at Colorado.