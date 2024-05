The Pirates released Lauer on Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lauer had an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with Pittsburgh and has chosen to exercise it. The left-hander posted a 5.56 ERA over 29.1 innings during his time with Triple-A Indianapolis, but his 37:11 K:BB was more promising. Lauer, 28, shouldn't have trouble landing another gig elsewhere, although it's possible he'll have to accept another minor-league deal.