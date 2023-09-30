The Brewers will recall Lauer from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday to start their penultimate game of the regular season versus the Cubs at American Family Field, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After opening the season as the Brewers' No. 3 starter, Lauer posted a 5.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB over 42.2 innings across his first nine appearances (eight starts) with the big club before landing on the 15-day injured list May 22 with an impingement in his non-throwing shoulder and then getting optioned to the minors once activated June 13. Following his reinstatement from the IL, Lauer spent several weeks at the Brewers' complex in Arizona before returning to minor-league action in late July. He eventually moved on to Triple-A Nashville and turned in his best start of the season in his most recent outing Sept. 22, striking out 10 while allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. Lauer will now get the chance to make his first start with the Brewers since May, and though he doesn't look to be a realistic option for the team's postseason pitching staff, a positive showing Saturday could help him land a big-league deal elsewhere this winter. The 28-year-old southpaw is set for a raise in arbitration from the $5.08 million salary he earned in 2023, and the Brewers are likely to non-tender him and allow him to explore his options in free agency.