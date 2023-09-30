The Brewers recalled Lauer from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday against the Cubs.

Lauer will be making his first start in the majors since May 20, when he gave up six earned runs over three innings against the Rays. The 28-year-old southpaw put up a 5.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with the Brewers before being sent down to Nashville, where he recorded similar numbers. Though his numbers may not warrant a promotion, Lauer's arrival will help the Brewers keep Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta fresh for the postseason. Clayton Andrews and Caleb Boushley were both optioned to the Arizona Complex League in corresponding moves.