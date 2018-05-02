Perez went 1-for-2 and hit a pinch-hit home run in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Perez made the most of his opportunities Tuesday, as his at-bats were just his 10th and 11th since he started and went 0-for-4 on Apr. 22. Perez was playing fairly regularly around the middle of April when Christian Yelich was banged up, but with Yelich back in action, Perez has started just two games since the previously referenced date. Expect him to continue filling a super-utility role off the bench.