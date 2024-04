Milner walked one and struck out two batters in one inning Friday. He earned a save against the Cardinals.

Milner took the mound with a 2-1 lead in the 10th inning and finished off the contest despite facing a first-and-third threat. It was the 33-year-old's first career MLB save. He's produced a 7:3 K:BB with a 4.15 ERA through 8.2 innings this season,. Milner still appears to be outside the Brewers' main closer committee at this time.