Milner got the eighth inning Tuesday with the Brewers up four runs, and he avoided allowing an earned run for the 49th time in 58 appearances this season. Milner is not working in a fantasy-friendly role, but he has been outstanding out of Milwaukee's bullpen, posting a 2.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB over 51.2 innings in 2023.