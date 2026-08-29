The Cubs designated Milner for assignment Saturday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs placed Milner on outright waivers Friday in an effort to shed some payroll, but now that the 35-year-old has cleared waivers, the team will opt to remove him from its 40-man roster. He owns a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 35.2 innings in the majors this season but hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing an appendectomy in late June. He gave up three earned runs in 10.2 innings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A.