The Cubs activated Milner (appendectomy) from the 15-day injured list Friday and designated him for assignment, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Milner underwent an appendectomy two months ago and pitched well in 10.2 rehab innings, posting a 2.53 ERA and 9:2 K:BB. However, the Cubs determined they didn't have room on their active roster for the lefty specialist. He has just a 17.2 percent strikeout rate over the last two seasons, but Milner boasts a 3.54 ERA and 49 percent groundball rate over the last five seasons. The southpaw could clear waivers given his $3.75 million salary, but Milner should land on his feet elsewhere.