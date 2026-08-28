The Cubs placed Milner on outright waivers Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Feinsand previously reported that Milner was designated for assignment, but the 35-year-old southpaw has actually been placed on waivers, allowing another team to claim him. Milner was also activated from the 15-day injured list after recovering from an appendectomy, and he could garner interest from a team seeking an extra left-hander for its bullpen. Milner has a 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, six holds and an 18:9 K:BB over 35.2 innings this season.