Milner has allowed five hits over 5.1 scoreless innings and has posted a 3:0 K:BB through six spring appearances in March.

Milner was tagged for three earned runs in his Feb. 27 spring debut, but he has not allowed one since and has allowed only a handful of hitters to even reach base. He will not open the season in a particularly fantasy-friendly role, but he is on track to be the top southpaw in Milwaukee's bullpen.