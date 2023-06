Milner recorded two outs and picked up a hold in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.

Milner entered Tuesday's contest in the seventh inning and maintained what was a 5-3 lead at the time, which earned him his fifth hold of the season. Milner owned a 4.50 ERA as recently as May 23, but thanks to 6.2 scoreless frames over his last seven appearances that mark now sits at 3.28.