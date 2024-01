The Brewers and Milner avoided arbitration Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.05 million contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Milner had been eligible for arbitration for the second time. The left-handed reliever is coming off his best season in the big leagues, having collected a 1.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB over 64.1 innings. Milner should be the primary left-handed setup man ahead of closer Devin Williams in 2024.