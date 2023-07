Milner tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Milner did not earn a hold Monday, as the game was tied when he entered it. However, he did keep the opponent off the scoreboard, something he has now done 24 times over a 25-appearance stretch. There are relievers ahead of Milner on the depth chart, but expect manager Craig Counsell to keep turning to him in key spots.