Renfroe went 3-for-3 with a run, two RBI and a walk in Friday's victory over the Nationals.

Renfroe owned a .622 OPS at the end of play on Apr. 22, but thanks to a 23-game stretch over which he posted eight homers and 14 RBI, that mark now sits at .827. Renfroe is playing nearly every day for the Brewers and has primarily been hitting sixth against right-handers and cleanup against southpaws.