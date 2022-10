Mejia agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was acquired by Milwaukee last November, but he appeared in only two big-league games and missed half the season due to an 80-game suspension. Mejia pitched in 24 contests for Triple-A Nashville and posted a 2.76 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 29.1 innings, and he'll likely begin 2023 with the affiliate.