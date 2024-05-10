Chourio is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cardinals.

In three games since Christian Yelich returned from the injured list, Chourio has been out of the lineup each time, although he did get a couple plate appearances off the bench Wednesday. Yelich, Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins certainly appear to be above Chourio in the outfield pecking order right now, and Jake Bauers might be, as well. The 20-year-old rookie is slashing just .205/.275/.397 in his first 25 contests.