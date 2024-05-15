Chourio will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Chourio was on the bench for a stretch of four straight games from last Wednesday through Saturday, but he's now picked up starts in each of the subsequent four contests. Though he's reached base only twice over his last nine contests and carries a weak .579 OPS for the season into Wednesday's game, Chourio could nonetheless continue to see near-everyday playing time while Jake Bauers sees less time in the corner outfield and fills in at first base for the injured Rhys Hoskins (hamstring). Additionally, the struggling Blake Perkins -- who sat against right-handed starting pitchers both of the previous two days -- seems to have moved into more of a fourth-outfielder role of late.