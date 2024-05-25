Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Chourio recorded a double and scored during Friday's victory to break an 0-for-11 stretch at the plate, and he will get a chance to rest Saturday. Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield while the 20-year-old sits.
