Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Chourio recorded a double and scored during Friday's victory to break an 0-for-11 stretch at the plate, and he will get a chance to rest Saturday. Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield while the 20-year-old sits.

