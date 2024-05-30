Chourio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Chourio had started each of the previous three games, but two of those starts came while the Cubs sent left-handers Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga to the mound. The rookie outfielder will hit the bench Thursday against right-hander Jameson Taillon and still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role in the corner outfield with Sal Frelick.
