Chourio went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Chourio got a couple of rest days in the final week of the season since the Brewers were able to lock up the top spot in the National League. The outfielder had an excellent month, going 33-for-98 (.337) with 18 RBI over 24 contests in September. He ends the regular season batting .291 with an .838 OPS, 23 stolen bases and 25 homers, all personal bests. He added 75 RBI, 96 runs scored and 27 doubles over just 127 games.