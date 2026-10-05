Chourio went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres on Sunday.

The 22-year-old outfielder came through in the clutch during the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-out, two-run single off All-Star closer Mason Miller to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 victory. Chourio clubbed a two-run homer in Game 1 on Saturday and has been the key offensive cog for the Brewers in the first two games of the series, driving in four of the team's seven runs. He's batted leadoff in both contests and is likely to stick there, with manager Pat Murphy looking to get the outfielder as many plate appearances as possible during the playoffs, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.