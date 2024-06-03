Chourio went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Chourio belted a three-run shot during Milwaukee's four-run second inning. It was his first long ball since May 15, snapping a 12-game drought. During that stretch, he was 6-for-36 (.167) with just two extra-base hits. The highly-touted prospect is still trying to find his footing at the MLB level; he's slashing .214/.257/.345 with 10 extra-base hits and a 10:49 BB:K through 52 games.