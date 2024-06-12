Share Video

Chourio will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Chourio will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, with three of his starts coming against right-handed pitching during that stretch. The rookie went 4-for-13 with a home run, a double and two walks over his previous four starts, and his recent surge at the plate could be enough for him to unseat the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers as a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. Bauers is in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto righty Chris Bassitt, but he was on the bench for two of the Brewers' previous three matchups with right-handers.

