Chourio went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Saturday's 5-4 win vs the Tigers.

The 20-year-old delivered a clutch two-out double in the sixth to give his team the lead and the eventual final score of the game 5-4. With this effort, Chourio now has a pair of multi-hit games and five RBI over his last four games. The rookie has had his share of up and downs but he continues to be given opportunities as he's appeared in 55 of the Brewers 64 games this season despite his .216/.257/.347 line.