Chourio went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Chourio posted his first multi-hit effort since April 27 and has hit safely in four straight games. The 21-year-old also swiped his first base since April 15, bringing him up to three on the year. Chourio's steals are trending down from his rookie season, likely due in part to the fact he's walking only 1.3 percent of the time. Thus far, Chourio is slashing .261/.273/.471 with 24 RBI, 23 runs and a 2:33 BB:K in 161 plate appearances.