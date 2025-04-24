Chourio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against San Francisco.

Chourio has been in a bit of a slump lately, going just 6-for-42 and posting a .390 OPS across his last 10 games. He'll take a day to recollect himself Thursday while Christian Yelich starts in left field, putting Rhys Hoskins at the DH spot with Jake Bauers starting at first base.