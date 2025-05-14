Chourio went 2-for-4 with a double and two steals in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.
Chourio singled and swiped two bags in the first inning before knocking a double in the sixth. He accounted for two of Milwaukee's three hits in the 2-0 loss. Chourio has not struck out in three straight games and has just four strikeouts over his last 10 games. He's now slashing .265/.283/.470 with 22 extra-base hits through 187 plate appearances this season.
