Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Boston.
Chourio will sit out a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher as Milwaukee looks to get the sweep against the Red Sox. The rookie has gone 2-for-19 in his last five games and looks to be losing playing time in the outfield to the likes of Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Sitting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: On bench for third straight game•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Sits down Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Out of lineup again Friday•