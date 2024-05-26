Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Boston.

Chourio will sit out a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher as Milwaukee looks to get the sweep against the Red Sox. The rookie has gone 2-for-19 in his last five games and looks to be losing playing time in the outfield to the likes of Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers.