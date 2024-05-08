Chourio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Chourio is hitting .357 with one stolen base over his first five games of May, but he's still slashing just .193/.233/.263 overall since April 16 and has seen his job security slip a bit as a result. The rookie will find himself on the bench Wednesday for the third time in seven games.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: On base four times•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Goes deep, swipes bag•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Getting Sunday off•