Share Video

Link copied!

Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Chourio will miss his second start in a row Thursday, though he came of the bench and went 0-for-2 during Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers will start across Milwaukee's outfield while Chourio rests.

More News