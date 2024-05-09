Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Chourio will miss his second start in a row Thursday, though he came of the bench and went 0-for-2 during Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers will start across Milwaukee's outfield while Chourio rests.
