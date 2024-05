Chourio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The rookie will bow out of the lineup for the series finale while Jake Bauers picks up a start in left field alongside Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick. After opening his big-league career by producing hits in 11 of his first 13 games, Chourio has fallen into a massive slump since mid-April. Over his subsequent 14 games, Chourio has gone 6-for-43 (.140) while getting on base at a .196 clip.