Quero will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quero suffered the injury in Triple-A Nashville's first game of the season while diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt. The rehab is expected to take nine months, so Quero should be ready for the start of spring training. The 21-year-old was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster last offseason after posting a .779 OPS with 16 home runs at Double-A Biloxi in 2023.