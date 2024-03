The Brewers optioned Quero to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quero was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster in November after slashing .262/.340/.443 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI over 382 plate appearances with Double-A Biloxi in 2023. He'll start 2024 with Triple-A Nashville and could crack into the majors later in the season if he's able to show continued improvement in the minors and/or if the Brewers have a need for another catcher.