The Brewers recalled Quero from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Considered to be the best catcher prospect in the Brewers' farm system, Quero will join the big-league roster for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old battled hamstring and shoulder issues last season but still slashed .255/.336/.412 with 44 RBI and 32 runs scored across 250 plate appearances at Nashville. He's mostly known for being a strong defender but doesn't currently have a clear path to consistent playing time behind the plate with William Contreras and Gary Sanchez both on the active roster.