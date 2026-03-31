Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Optioned back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Quero to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
He's being sent out to make room on the active roster for Luis Matos, who was acquired via trade. Quero received two plate appearances during his brief first stint in the majors, drawing a walk and grounding out.
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