Quero went 15-for-38 (.395) with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and a 5:8 BB:K over his last 11 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Quero -- who underwent right shoulder surgery in April of 2024 -- had not done much hitting before landing on the injured list in late July with a left shoulder injury, but he has been a man on a mission since being activated earlier this month. Quero is one of Milwaukee's top prospects at the catcher position and will turn 23 years old in October, and with him seemingly back at full strength, he figures to have a strong case to be the backup backstop for the Brewers in 2026.