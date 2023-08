Double-A Biloxi reinstated Quero (hand) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Quero is expected to step back in as Biloxi's No. 1 backstop after he hadn't played for the club since July 21 due to a left hand injury. The 20-year-old slugged 13 home runs and hit .289 in 268 plate appearances with Biloxi prior to landing on the shelf.