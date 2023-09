Quero was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Biloxi on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's not believed to be a serious injury, but the 20-year-old will still be held out for at least the next week. Quero is one of Milwaukee's top prospects and has a .262/.340/.443 slash line with 16 homers in 90 games for Biloxi this season.