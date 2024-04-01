Quero has been diagnosed with a right shoulder subluxation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Quero suffered the injury in Triple-A Nashville's first game of the season while diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt. The Brewers are waiting for the inflammation in his shoulder to calm down before they reassess the catcher and develop a treatment plan.
More News
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Suffers apparent shoulder injury•
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Bumped to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Lands on injured list•
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Makes return to Double-A squad•
-
Brewers' Jeferson Quero: Hits 7-day IL•