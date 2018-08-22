Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Aguilar went just 5-for-37 (.135) in his first 10 games after the All-Star break, but he has bounced back in a big way in August, hitting .316/.443/.579 in 70 plate appearances over 18 games this month. He sits second in the National League with 90 RBI, trailing the Reds' Eugenio Suarez by two.

