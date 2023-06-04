Aguilar was released by the Athletics on Sunday.
Aguilar was designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, and he'll become a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers. The 32-year-old has slashed .221/.281/.385 with five home runs, nine RBI and eight runs over 36 games this season.
