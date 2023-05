Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

Aguilar's first-inning 428-foot blast to left center scored Brent Rooker to give the Athletics an early 2-0 lead. The veteran pushed his season slash line to an impressive .270/.321/.500 with his multi-hit effort, already his sixth such tally of the campaign.