The Athletics will designate Aguilar for assignment Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
The 32-year-old has struggled to a .221/.281/.385 slash line this season while striking out 27.2 percent of the time. That being said, he's batting .280 with four home runs, eight RBI and five runs over 50 at-bats versus southpaws in 2023, making him a potential platoon option at first base or designated hitter for another squad. He'll first be subject to the waiver process, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll likely elect free agency and then look to catch on with another organization.