Aguilar signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Seibu Lions in Japan.

Aguilar slashed just .221/.281/.385 over 36 games (115 plate appearances) last season with the Athletics before being released in June. He then joined Atlanta on a minor-league deal and played out the remainder of the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 33-year-old first baseman will look to rediscover his power stroke in Nippon Professional Baseball.