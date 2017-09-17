Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Tallies three hits Sunday
Aguilar went 3-for-5 at the dish with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Aguilar's playing time remains sporadic at first base, but he continues to produce for the Brewers when given the opportunity. Sunday's effort boosted his batting average to .262 on the season, and he could reach 50 RBI for the campaign by the end of September despite limited action.
