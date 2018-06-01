Bandy was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Bandy was placed on waivers after being designated for assignment a week ago, but he was not claimed by any team, so he will remain in the Brewers organization. Bandy has appeared in 84 games for the Brewers since the start of the 2017 season, so he will garner consideration next time the team decides to add a catcher from the minor-league ranks.

