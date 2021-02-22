The Red Sox signed Bandy to a minor-league contract Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bandy's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, giving the Red Sox another catcher while Kevin Plawecki remains on the COVID-19 injured list. Assuming Plawecki is fully healthy by the time Opening Day arrives, Bandy likely won't have a realistic chance at winning a backup catcher role with Boston. The 30-year-old last appeared in the big leagues in 2018 with the Brewers, slashing .188/.268/.266 in 71 plate appearances.