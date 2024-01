Payamps agreed to a one-year deal with the Brewers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Payamps, a 29-year-old righty, emerged as the Brewers' top setup man for stretches of last season. He logged a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 70.2 innings while also chipping in seven wins and three saves.