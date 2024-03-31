Payamps earned the save Sunday against the Mets after he retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

The 28-year-old notched a hold with a scoreless eighth inning Opening Day while Abner Uribe secured a save, but Uribe wasn't used Sunday after throwing the previous two days. Uribe already has two saves this season and appears to be manager Pat Murphy's first option for the ninth inning, but Payamps remains firmly in the mix for now, with it being too early to declare this closing situation settled.